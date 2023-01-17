The 2026-2032 Olympic Games will be broadcast free of charge throughout Europe, with the exception of Russia and Belarus

The 2026-2032 Olympic Games will be broadcast free of charge in 49 European countries, with the exception of Russia and Belarus.

This was reported by the press service of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Italy (Milan and Cortina dʼAmpezzo), and the 2028 and 2032 Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles (USA) and Brisbane (Australia), accordingly.

The country that will host the 2030 Winter Games has not yet been decided — it will be announced this year at the 140th session of the International Olympic Committee in Mumbai.

The IOC sold the media rights to show the competition to the European Broadcasting Union and Warner Bros. Discovery. Each EMU member will broadcast more than 200 hours of the Summer Olympic Games and at least 100 hours of the Winter Olympic Games on television, as well as radio broadcasts, live broadcasts and reports.

The Union mainly includes media companies that previously broadcast the Games on the territory of their countries, in particular Ukraine.