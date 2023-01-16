The IAEA is expanding its mission in Ukraine — observers will be at all nuclear power plants

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expanding its mission in Ukraine.

This was stated by the general director of the agency Rafael Grossi.

“The IAEA is expanding its presence in Ukraine to help prevent a nuclear accident during the ongoing conflict. I am proud to lead this mission in Ukraine, where we are deploying work at all the countryʼs nuclear power plants to help ensure nuclear safety," the message reads.

Grossi is scheduled to arrive in Ukraine this week to ensure a permanent presence of nuclear and physical nuclear security experts at all Ukrainian nuclear power facilities.

The Director General of the IAEA will visit the South Ukrainian and Rivne nuclear power plants (NPPs), as well as the Chernobyl NPP, to launch missions consisting of two IAEA experts at each of the facilities.

In total, the IAEA will have about 11-12 experts permanently present in Ukraine.