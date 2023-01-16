A cargo ship with Ukrainian peas ran aground in the Bosphorus and blocked traffic in the strait

The cargo ship MKK1, heading from Ukraine to Turkey, ran aground in the Bosphorus. Due to this, the movement of ships in both directions stopped in the strait.

Reuters writes about it.

A ship with 13 000 tons of peas on board ran aground near the coastline on the Asian side of the Bosphorus in Istanbul. Several ships, including tugboats, were dispatched to assist the MKK1.

The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul reported that the vessel was traveling from the Ukrainian port "Pivdennyi" to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Mersin.

According to Anadolu Agency, there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the incident. The governor of Istanbul said that the cause of the accident was a broken steering wheel.