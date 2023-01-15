AP: In China, tens of thousands of people could have died from the coronavirus in a month

A large number of new cases of infection with COVID-19 are recorded in China. Hospitals and crematoriums are overcrowded as a result of the sudden surge in disease, and many people are dying.

The Associated Press writes about it.

The countryʼs National Health Commission said 5,503 people had died from respiratory failure caused by the virus since Dec. 8, and 54,435 people had died from other illnesses combined with the infection. The average age of the deceased is 80 years, and 90% of the deceased had various concomitant diseases.

The agency said these "deaths related to COVID-19" occurred in hospitals, meaning that those who died at home were not included in the statistics. At the same time, China assures that the peak has already passed and the incidence will decrease in the future.