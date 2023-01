Russian troops shelled Avdiivka in Donetsk region from Grads and barrel artillery. Three people died, three more were injured.

Vitaliy Barabash, head of the cityʼs military administration, announced this.

According to him, the two victims of the shelling are young people, born in 1980 and 1985.

There are also three wounded, they are receiving medical assistance. Shelling of the city continues.