Ukrzaliznytsia launches the first high-speed train from Kyiv to Cherkasy. Intercity+ No. 730/729 Kyiv — Cherkasy will depart from January 20 every day, except Tuesday, at 17:50 and will arrive in Cherkasy at 21:07.

From January 21, it will depart from Cherkasy every day, except Wednesday, at 6:33 and arrive in Kyiv at 9:39.

Tickets for this train are already available in the Ukrzaliznytsia application, in the chatbot, on the website, and at the station ticket offices.

Last year, an electrification project was completed in Cherkasy, which will allow the Hyundai Rotem high-speed train to pass through the region.