Britainʼs Ministry of Defense: Russia withdrew warships from Novorossiysk due to the threat of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Russians withdrew the ships of the Black Sea Fleet from Novorossiysk. They are afraid of possible attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported in the summary of British intelligence.

The scouts say that on January 11, a group of Black Sea Fleet ships, consisting of at least 10 ships, left the naval complex in Novorossiysk — given the type and number of ships going out to sea at the same time, this is probably a dispersal of the fleet.

The British assume that the Russians see a threat to Novorossiysk from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which could strike.

It is unlikely that the deployment of the ships means preparations for a massive missile strike or amphibious operations from the sea.

The Black Sea Fleet remains largely focused on perceived threats from Ukraine and continues to prioritize force protection over offensive or patrol operations, the report concluded.