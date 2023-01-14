The Russians launched a missile attack on Kyiv — explosions rang out in the Dniprovsky district

The Kyiv military administration announced that a missile attack on the capital is underway. At 9:30 a.m., the second series of explosions began in Kyiv. after which an air alert was declared in the city.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko said that the explosions occurred in the Dniprovsky district of the capital. All emergency services went to the scene.

Several explosions were heard in Kyiv around 6 a.m., but there was no air raid warning. Oleksandr Pavlyuk, the deputy commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, assured that these explosions are not related to military operations or threats from the air, nor are there any talks about a border breach or an attack from the north. Later, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, explained that the morning explosions were a fire at one of the critical infrastructure facilities. All the relevant services are working on the site. According to preliminary informaton, there were no casualties.