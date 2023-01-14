There is no offensive or aerial threat. The Ukrainian defense forces commented on the morning explosions in Kyiv

Several explosions were heard in Kyiv around 6 a.m., but there was no air raid warning. Oleksandr Pavlyuk, the deputy commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, assured that these explosions are not related to military operations or threats from the air, nor they refer to a border breach or an attack from the north.

The general noted that the command would later explain the nature of the explosions that Kyivites heard in the morning on January 14.

After these explosions, the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak, wrote on social networks "stay calm", without specifying the details.

According to Pavlyuk, Russian bot farms are actively using the sounds of explosions "as the cause to seed panic" and broadcast the message that this is supposedly "the beginning of an offensive from the north." However, this is not the case. He promised to inform about the causes of the explosions later.

"There are currently no enemy offensives from the north. The explosions are not related to an air threat or air defense operation, nor to any military action. If there was a threat, you would have heard the alarm. The cause of the explosions will be reported separately," Pavlyuk said.

Later, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, explained that the morning explosions were a fire at one of the critical infrastructure facilities. All the needed services are working on the site. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.