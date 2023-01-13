The EU said that only in the fall it will officially assess whether Ukraine fulfills the conditions for the start of joining negotiations

The European Union will officially assess whether Ukraine has met the conditions for the start of EU accession negotiations only in the fall. At the same time, already in the spring, their evaluation will be announced unofficially.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, writes Interfax. Sweden currently presides over the European Union.

"Ukraine knows, as well as the European Commission and other European countries, that Sweden is committed to Ukraine eventually becoming an EU country, in accordance with the rules that exist for this. We are also impressed by the work that Ukraine is doing. In order for the [European Commission] to report to the [European Council], there is an agreement for an oral report in the spring and a formal assessment in the fall," Kristersson explained.

At the same time, he noted that things are moving "in the right order" in Ukraine. Kristersson said that he is very "positive" about this issue.