Christina Lambrecht resigns from the post of German Defense Minister.

This was reported by the newspaper Bild with reference to its own sources.

The initiative is Lambrechtʼs own decision. Currently, the exact date of resignation is being determined, and the successor is already being discussed. After his resignation, Lambrecht is entitled to a pension of €5,000.

Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces of Germany Eva Hegl is mentioned as a possible ministerial candidate. Lambrechtʼs resignation was preceded by a series of scandals. For example, in her first interview after taking office in December 2021, Labrecht stated that she did not know the ranks of the Bundeswehr. After Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, her activities and words were also repeatedly criticized.