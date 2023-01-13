The US Department of Defense released a report on UFOs for the past year

The US Department of Defense has published a report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) for 2022.
During the year, the military recorded 510 aerial objects. It was possible to recognize 366 of them. These were drones, balloons, plastic bags, and birds. Could not identify 171 objects.
"Some of the unidentified objects are believed to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or operational capabilities and require further analysis," the message reads.
Information on aerial objects was collected from various agencies of the intelligence community, military intelligence agencies, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, the Department of Energy, and NASA.
- In March 2021, the former head of US intelligence confirmed that there is still a lot of classified material about UFOs. In June of the same year, US intelligence released a report on UFOs but could not explain the appearance of these objects.
- Back in April 2020, the Pentagon officially published video recordings of the interception of unidentified flying objects by military aircraft. Footage of the interception was taken by the crews of American warplanes in 2004 and 2015. All three clips were previously in the public domain due to "unauthorized publication in 2007 and 2017," and the US Navy has acknowledged the authenticity of the videos.
- In 2019, several US Navy fighter pilots reported tracking and tracking unidentified flying objects they observed near air bases or US aircraft carriers. The pilots described incidents that took place between the summer of 2014 and March 2015.