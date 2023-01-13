The US Department of Defense released a report on UFOs for the past year

The US Department of Defense has published a report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) for 2022.

During the year, the military recorded 510 aerial objects. It was possible to recognize 366 of them. These were drones, balloons, plastic bags, and birds. Could not identify 171 objects.

"Some of the unidentified objects are believed to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or operational capabilities and require further analysis," the message reads.

Information on aerial objects was collected from various agencies of the intelligence community, military intelligence agencies, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, the Department of Energy, and NASA.