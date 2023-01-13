Not to mention the “Wagneriansʼ” successes. The Russian military leadership has issued a manual for covering the war in Ukraine

The Russian military command has prepared general recommendations for covering the war against Ukraine. They emphasize the role of the military leadership, justify energy strikes, and ignore the participation of Wagnerʼs PMC.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The general recommendations contain 11 points, which state that it is necessary:

focus on information exclusively from sources approved by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation;

emphasize the leading and positive role of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov;

to justify strikes on Ukraineʼs critical energy infrastructure, referring to the "forcefulness" of such actions;

emphasize the topic of providing Western weapons to Ukraine. In this context, it is separately recommended to focus attention on the fact that "Russia is conducting a military operation not against Ukraine, but against all of NATO";

avoid mentioning Wagnerʼs PMC in a positive context, emphasize the excessive human losses and meaningless attacks of the PMC;

monitor and cite publications in foreign media about the successes of the Russian army and the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is proposed to focus special attention on the statements of Western and Ukrainian politicians, which can be interpreted in a similar way.

"In general, the document indicates a radical change of emphasis regarding the coverage of the war against Ukraine and the aggravation of the political struggle within the aggressor country," the Ukrainian intelligence emphasized.