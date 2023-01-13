Changing the legal address does not change the status. “Energoatom” commented on another act of occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP

On January 13, the Ukrainian national company Energoatom commented on the attempts of the Russian authorities to legitimize the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Recently, the Russian company Rosatom changed the legal address of the station.

"In this way, the occupiers are once again trying to emphasize Zaporizhzhya NPPʼs belonging to the Russian Federation, but such actions do not change the legal status of the plant in any way. And no matter how much the Russians try to identify the ZNPP with Russia, the whole civilized world considers the station temporarily seized and demands that it be returned to the control of Ukraine," Energoatom declares.

According to the regulator, Russian troops in the satellite city of the Energodar are taking local property and, "under the guise of the needs of the Russian army, are raiding local businesses."