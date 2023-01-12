The Ukrainian parliament abolished tax benefits for the gambling business

The Verkhovna Rada canceled tax benefits for the gambling business. The bill prohibits gambling businesses from operating under a simplified taxation system.

303 lawmakers voted for the relevant document.

The draft law makes changes to the Tax Code and prohibits those companies working in the gambling business from being on the simplified taxation system.

The document will enter into force immediately after it is signed by the president and published.

On March 15, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada introduced a simplified taxation system for the period of martial law. This means that not only individual entrepreneurs, but also large companies could pay a single tax. However, later the public began to criticize that the gambling business also switched to a simplified taxation system. As a result, the budget received significantly less funds.