The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense plans to open rehabilitation centers for former prisoners of war in all regions of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense plans to open centers for the rehabilitation of prisoners of war. They want to launch them in all regions of Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar told about this at the briefing.

The first such center was opened on January 11 in Mykolaiv. Malyar said that after the negotiations and the exchange of Ukrainian prisoners, a post-isolation period awaits them.

"We organize post-isolation in accordance with international requirements. And now the Coordination Headquarters is opening branches in all regions of Ukraine so that it is convenient for relatives of prisoners of war and servicemen who have returned from captivity to go there for their place of residence," she said.

In such centers, a soldier who has returned from captivity can receive a full range of services, including medical assistance. Malyar emphasized that after rehabilitation, the absolute majority of former prisoners of war return to service.