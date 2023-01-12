Russian oligarchs under sanctions were found among holders of “golden” visas of Great Britain

The UK government has said that a small number of people who received so-called golden visas may have made their fortunes through corruption or other illegal activities.

Reuters writes about it.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Great Britain Suella Braverman, among the owners of "golden" British visas there are ten oligarchs who are under sanctions because of Russiaʼs war in Ukraine.

In 2022, the UK government abolished visas that provided for the possibility of obtaining a residence permit for those who invested at least £2 million. This happened a few days before Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine amid concerns about the inflow of illegal Russian money.

In 2018, after the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, the government decided for the first time to check the holders of such visas. Details of this investigation were made public only on January 12, 2023.

"The case review identified a small number of individuals associated with the Tier 1 (Investor) visa route who were potentially at high risk of obtaining wealth through corruption or other illicit financial activity and/or were involved in serious and organized crime," the statement said. Interior Minister Suella Braverman.

According to her, the review showed that British "golden" visas attract "a disproportionately large number of applicants from countries identified in the UKʼs National Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Risk Assessment".

The UK government has not disclosed the exact number of visas improperly issued to people with potentially criminal records.

What is a "golden" visa and how was it issued?

The Tier 1 investor visa appeared in 2008 with the aim of attracting wealthy people living outside the EU to Britain. In particular, Russian businessman Roman Abramovich had such a visa.

To get a "golden" visa, it was necessary to invest at least £2 million in the countryʼs economy — usually by buying government securities or shares in local companies in the first three months after moving to the UK. However, the program has been criticized due to fears that it is being used for money laundering.

Investors had to have a British bank account and positive credit. If approved, the visa was issued for three years and four months, and then it could be extended for another two years.