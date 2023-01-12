In Borodyanka, a high-rise building destroyed by a bomb now has a banner with a call to expel Russia from the UN

In the city of Borodyanka, on a nine-story building destroyed by an aerial bomb, a banner was hung with a call to expel Russia from the UN.

The banner has a QR code that directs users to the Kick Russia out of the UN petition on the American online platform change.org. The petition created by Ukrainians has already collected 261,000 signatures.

The appropriate evidence base was also collected on the initiativeʼs website. In particular, it refers to Article 23 of the UN Charter, which states that the Soviet Union still exists, and Russia is not mentioned at all as a separate country.

In December of this year, Ukraine officially initiated the process of excluding Russia from the UN. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said then that the Russian Federation was “occupying” the place of the USSR in the organization. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed a detailed and reasoned position on why Russiaʼs presence in the UN Security Council and in the organization in general is illegitimate.

Ukraine is currently working not only on official statements, but also on a broad public campaign.