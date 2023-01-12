General Staff of the Ukrainian army: the Russians may step up to seize the left-bank part of the Zaporizhzhia region

Russian armed formations are increasing pressure on the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk region, but at the same time they may step up to seize the left-bank part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was stated during the briefing by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff, Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov.

According to him, the highest activity of the enemy is observed in the Bakhmut, Lyman and Avdiivka directions. The enemy expects to take the strategic initiative.

It is predicted that in the near future Russian troops will try to get to the administrative borders of the Donetsk region. The General Staff also expects that Russia can intensify its actions regarding the seizure of the left-bank part of the Zaporizhzhia region. In addition, the threat of a large-scale offensive from Belarusian territory remains.

“During the current year, the potential threat of a repeated attack by the Russian Armed Forces from the territory of Belarus will remain. At the moment, no strike group has been observed to resume hostilities from the territory of the Republic of Belarus,” the military officer explained.

Against the background of the war in Ukraine, the occupiers are trying to significantly increase the number of their troops. Thus, the Russian command announced large-scale reforms of the Russian Armed Forces, including an increase in the total number to 1.5 million people and the formation of at least 20 new divisions.