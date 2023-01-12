Ukrainian special operations fighters destroyed more than a hundred Russian occupiers in the Soledar area

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian army, gunners and rocket launchers struck a concentration of occupiers in the Soledar area. Thanks to the accurate work of the artillery, it was possible to eliminate one hundred Russians at once.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The operators of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered the concentration of the enemy in several areas, after which they passed the information on to the gunners. Also, on one of the sites, the tactical missile system Tochka-U was used.

Thanks to the attack, it was possible to eliminate more than 100 occupiers, as well as two machine gun and mortar units.