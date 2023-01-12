Due to the war in Ukraine, Britain extended the operation of the coal-fired power plant for two years

The British government has decided to extend the operation of a large coal-fired power plant for at least two years. The reason for this was the energy crisis that arose due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, writes The Guardian.

As a result, a coal-fired power station in Nottinghamshire will operate two years longer than planned.

Built in the late 1960s, the power station in the town of Ratcliffe-on-Soar was due to close in 2022, but then it was allowed to operate until March 31, 2023. Now that deadline has been moved to September 2024.

The need to continue the operation of this power plant is caused by the urgent rejection of the United Kingdom and many other European countries from Russian energy resources.