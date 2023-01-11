The ambassador of Ukraine in Turkey denied information about the transfer of cluster munitions by the Turks to the Ukrainian army

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, denied the information that the Turks had transferred cluster munitions to Ukraine.
He wrote about it on his Twitter.
He noted that such publications only harm Ukrainian-Turkish relations.
"The news that Turkey is allegedly supplying Ukraine with cluster munitions is news specially created to undermine relations between Turkey and Ukraine and create a bad image of Ukraine and Turkey in the world," the ambassador explained.
- The publication Foreign Policy reported that Turkey supplies Ukraine with American-made cluster munitions during the Cold War. U.S. and European officials familiar with the matter told the paper that deliveries of dual-purpose advanced conventional munitions (DPICM) began in November 2022, but Turkey tried to hide that fact. At the same time, it remains unclear whether Ukraine used the received ammunition in battle.