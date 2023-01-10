Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine: The program of exchanging old lamps for energy-saving ones will start on January 16

On January 16, the Government of Ukraine will start a program to exchange old incandescent lamps for new energy-saving LED lamps. This exchange will be free.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting.
According to him, at the first stage, they plan to replace up to 500,000 lamps in six regions of Ukraine. After that, the project will be launched throughout Ukraine in two weeks.
Every Ukrainian will be able to apply for lamp replacement through the Diia portal. Five new LED lamps can be obtained from the nearest branch of Ukrposhta.
- The countries of the West, within the framework of the international conference “Solidarity with the Ukrainian people”, announced the provision of a billion dollars to Ukraine to get through the winter. Half of these funds will be grants, and the other half will be in the form of goods, work and loans.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky asks the European Union to supply electricity to Ukraine before the end of the heating season. For this, the network needs to build up capacity.
- Replacing 50 million old incandescent lamps will relieve the work of an entire reactor of a nuclear power plant. The purchase of 30 million such lamps will be financed by the European Commission.