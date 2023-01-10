Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine: The program of exchanging old lamps for energy-saving ones will start on January 16

On January 16, the Government of Ukraine will start a program to exchange old incandescent lamps for new energy-saving LED lamps. This exchange will be free.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting.

According to him, at the first stage, they plan to replace up to 500,000 lamps in six regions of Ukraine. After that, the project will be launched throughout Ukraine in two weeks.

Every Ukrainian will be able to apply for lamp replacement through the Diia portal. Five new LED lamps can be obtained from the nearest branch of Ukrposhta.