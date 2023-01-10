Latvia can send Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine

Latvian Defense Minister Inara Murniece said that Latvia can once again offer Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

This is reported by the Latvian public TV broadcaster.

According to the minister, “the list of military support from Latvia is already in the pocket.” The country is considering the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine and training the Ukrainian military.

“Actually, the Ukrainian front is our line of defense, so we are now thinking about how to join the large flow of aid to Ukraine and how to support Ukraine, how to respond to President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs request,” she added.

In her opinion, given the help that Latvia previously provided to Ukraine, it could once again offer Ukraine Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems. The minister also believes that Latvia could continue supplying drones to Ukraine. She emphasized that Ukrainians highly value such support.