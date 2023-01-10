The EU and NATO signed the third declaration on cooperation

Against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union and NATO signed a joint declaration on strategic partnership.

This was reported by Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during the briefing.

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen took part in the signing ceremony held at the Brussels headquarters of the Alliance.

This is the third partnership declaration — the first was signed in 2016, and the second in 2018.

This yearʼs document notes that Russian aggression has become a key challenge to Euro-Atlantic security and stability.

“Putin wanted to seize Ukraine in a few days and divide us. In both cases, he clearly failed,” Stoltenberg said, adding that the Moscow regime wants to control its neighbors and sees a threat to democracy and freedom.

“This has long-term implications for our security. We must continue to strengthen the Euro-Atlantic connection, NATO, we must strengthen the partnership between NATO and the EU and support Ukraine,” he said.

Von der Leyen, in turn, announced new EU sanctions against countries that help Russia in the war.