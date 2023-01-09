The Czech Republic will send modernized T-72 tanks to Ukraine

The Czech Republic will send a new batch of modernized T-72 tanks to Ukraine.

The head of the Czech government Petr Fiala has already signed one of them. "I believe that Ukrainians will win in the fight against the Russian aggressor," he wrote on Twitter.

Fiala visited the arsenal of the manufacturer Excalibur Army, involved in the supply of modernized T-72s. This process is jointly financed by the United States and the Netherlands. Fiala also wrote that he inspected the new repair and evacuation vehicle TREVA 30, which will also go to Ukraine in the future.