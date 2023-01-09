Sweden will transfer Archer artillery systems to Ukraine

Sweden will transfer Archer self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine.

This was stated by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tobias Bilström. They say that this process is in the planning stage.

According to Kristersson, the Archer transfer "was and remains a priority" for Sweden. Billström said that negotiations are currently underway with a number of other countries that produce components for the Archer. The authorities expect a positive result within 6-8 weeks.