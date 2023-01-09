Two British volunteers disappeared in the area of Bakhmut

On January 7, around 5:15 p.m., the regular unit of the Bakhmut district police department received a report about the disappearance of two volunteers — citizens of Great Britain, aged 28 and 48.

This was reported by the police press service.

It is known that the day before, January 6, at 08:00, Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Perry left Kramatorsk for Soledar, after which contact with them was lost.

The police have started an investigation and are asking citizens to provide information about the missing persons if they see them anywhere.