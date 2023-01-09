Russia has put up for sale the Yevpatoriya Aviation Repair Plant in Crimea

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russians put up for sale 100% of the shares of the Yevpatoriya Aviation Repair Plant.

This was reported by the Ukroboronprom company.

This plant is a part of Ukroboronprom and has been in the temporarily occupied territory since 2014.

“The actions of the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation are another manifestation of aggression against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and the results of the so-called auction will be considered invalid,” the Ukrainian defense company warns.

The company emphasized that this is the third attempt of the invaders to sell something that does not belong to them.