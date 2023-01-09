The Russians attacked Shevchenkove in the Kharkiv region with rockets. There are dead and wounded

The Russians launched a missile attack on the village of Shevchenkove, Kupyansk district, the Kharkiv region. There are dead and wounded, including a 13-year-old girl.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional administration.

The occupiers hit the local market. Previously, they used the S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex. Emergency services are on site.

The deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said that a 60-year-old woman was killed by a Russian missile attack. He showed how rescuers get people out from under the rubble.

Photo: Kyrylo Tymoshenko Кирило Тимошенко / Telegram

At 12:30, the prosecutorʼs office reported the death of another woman.

Five people were injured.