Sweden declared that it was impossible to fulfill Turkeyʼs conditions for joining NATO

Official Stockholm cannot fulfill all the conditions set by Ankara for the approval of Swedenʼs accession to NATO.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson stated this.

Commenting on a memorandum signed between Finland, Sweden, and Turkey before the latter agreed to join the alliance at a NATO summit in June, Kristersson said that no fundamental changes had taken place since then.

"Turkey simultaneously confirms that we have done what we promised to do, but also declares that it wants us to take steps that we cannot and do not want to take. And now the decision is in the hands of Turkey," said the prime minister.

At the same time, according to him, Sweden is confident that Turkey will approve Stockholmʼs application to join NATO.