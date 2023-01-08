Until 2026, female doctors will not be subject to mandatory mobilization

Until 2026, Ukrainian women who have a medical specialty will not be subject to mandatory mobilization.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Now, there are changes related to the accounting system. By 2026, even Ukrainian women who have a medical specialty — the only one for which they can be mobilized — will not have to register. Other professions are only voluntary," she said.

According to Malyar, currently, about five thousand women are at the front voluntarily.