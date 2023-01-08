In Germany, men were arrested who were preparing a terrorist attack using poison

German police detained a 32-year-old Iranian citizen at night. He is suspected of preparing a terrorist attack "for Islamist motives" — the man is accused of purchasing the combat poison ricin, as well as highly toxic cyanide.

This was reported by the police of the administrative district of Munster.

The Iranian, together with another suspect, was taken into custody while the evidence was examined.

The representative of the prosecutorʼs office noted that the actions of the suspects could pose a threat to the state. What was the purpose of the terrorist act and how close the man came to its implementation is currently unknown.