In Germany, men were arrested who were preparing a terrorist attack using poison

German police detained a 32-year-old Iranian citizen at night. He is suspected of preparing a terrorist attack "for Islamist motives" — the man is accused of purchasing the combat poison ricin, as well as highly toxic cyanide.
This was reported by the police of the administrative district of Munster.
The Iranian, together with another suspect, was taken into custody while the evidence was examined.
The representative of the prosecutorʼs office noted that the actions of the suspects could pose a threat to the state. What was the purpose of the terrorist act and how close the man came to its implementation is currently unknown.
- A terrorist attack using ricin can lead to a large number of victims. Four years ago, the German police detained a Tunisian man and his German wife in Cologne, who independently produced ricin in their apartment. The couple came to the attention of foreign special services due to the purchase of a large batch of castor seeds on the Internet, which caused suspicion. Then they were both convicted, and the examination established that the ricin produced by them could kill 13,500 people.