Missile systems and drones. Germany sent a new batch of military aid to Ukraine

Germany has provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid.
This is evidenced by the list on the website of the German government.
They sent to Ukraine:
- 20 missile systems of 70 mm caliber on pickup trucks with missiles;
- 30 drone detection systems;
- 8 reconnaissance drones;
- 7 tracked and remote-controlled infantry vehicles for support tasks;
- 63 pickup trucks;
- 2 armored evacuation vehicles.
Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive another tractor — the M1070 Oshkosh tank transporter, 27 anti-drone sensors and jammers, 7 vehicles for the border service, 12 heavy-duty trailers.
In addition, 17 8 x 8 trucks, 21 generators, 32 mobile heating systems, another ambulance, and 36 400 woolen blankets will be delivered to Ukraine. The vast majority of aid comes not from Bundeswehr reserves, but from industry.