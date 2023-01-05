Missile systems and drones. Germany sent a new batch of military aid to Ukraine

Germany has provided Ukraine with a new package of military aid.

This is evidenced by the list on the website of the German government.

They sent to Ukraine:

20 missile systems of 70 mm caliber on pickup trucks with missiles;

30 drone detection systems;

8 reconnaissance drones;

7 tracked and remote-controlled infantry vehicles for support tasks;

63 pickup trucks;

2 armored evacuation vehicles.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive another tractor — the M1070 Oshkosh tank transporter, 27 anti-drone sensors and jammers, 7 vehicles for the border service, 12 heavy-duty trailers.

In addition, 17 8 x 8 trucks, 21 generators, 32 mobile heating systems, another ambulance, and 36 400 woolen blankets will be delivered to Ukraine. The vast majority of aid comes not from Bundeswehr reserves, but from industry.