Donetsk Regional Military Administration: Bakhmut is 60% destroyed

As a result of military operations, Bakhmut was destroyed by more than 60%.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, on the air of the telethon.

"The enemy is pushed back to their previous positions, that is, outside the city. Our defenders courageously defend Bakhmut and prevent the enemy from advancing. But, unfortunately, the city itself suffers from this, which is more than 60% destroyed," the head of the region noted.

He added that constant shelling continues. Two women were killed in Bakhmut during artillery fire on January 4.