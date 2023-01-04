The Armed Forces of Ukraine captured enemy positions in the Bakhmut direction

In the Bakhmut direction, the soldiers of the State Border Service (SBS), together with the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, repelled the enemy assault and, as a result of the counterattack, captured the enemyʼs positions.

During the battle, Ukrainian defenders eliminated nine Russian soldiers and wounded about 20 more occupiers. Currently, the Defense Forces have advanced 300 meters and are securing new positions.

Also, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty said on the air of the telethon that the Defense Forces destroyed two warehouses with ammunition in the direction of Bakhmut today.

"Our missile forces and artillery hit different targets: first of all, large concentrations of the enemy, personnel, as was the case this time, equipment, as well as warehouses with weapons and ammunition, fuel and lubricants. Today, two warehouses with ammunition were destroyed in the Bakhmut direction, one in Avdiivka and Lyman," noted Cherevaty.