The propaganda film “Opolchenochka”, which was filmed in the “LPR”, is available on Apple TV for some post-Soviet countries

The propaganda film "Opolchenkochka [Military Girl]" is available on the Apple TV service for some countries. It was filmed in 2018 on the territory of the occupied Luhansk region.

This movie can still be found on the Apple TV website.

It is available to users of the service from Russia, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Moldova, Armenia and Azerbaijan — those countries where Apple TV is officially available.

At the same time, the Apple TV website states that the film was shot in Ukraine. Although it was filmed by a film studio of local fighters called "Lugafilm".