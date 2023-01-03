The propaganda film "Opolchenkochka [Military Girl]" is available on the Apple TV service for some countries. It was filmed in 2018 on the territory of the occupied Luhansk region.
This movie can still be found on the Apple TV website.
It is available to users of the service from Russia, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Moldova, Armenia and Azerbaijan — those countries where Apple TV is officially available.
At the same time, the Apple TV website states that the film was shot in Ukraine. Although it was filmed by a film studio of local fighters called "Lugafilm".
- The film "Olpchenochka" was shot in Luhansk with the support of the occupation administration. He talks about women in the ranks of militants. The premiere of the film took place in May 2019.
- Later, it turned out that Svitlana Dryuk, the heroine of the first action film "Military girl", who was dubbed the "peopleʼs hero of Novorossiya", switched to the side of Ukraine in March 2019.