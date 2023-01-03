A Ukrainian satellite developed by Kyiv Polytechnic scientists was launched into orbit in the US

In the USA, the Ukrainian PolyITAN-HP-30 satellite, which was developed by scientists of the Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, was launched from Cape Canaveral on a Falcon-9 rocket.

Alpha Centauri writes that on board the satellite there is an experimental heat pipe — part of the thermoregulation system of space vehicles. Such a system is necessary for every spacecraft to remove heat from places of its concentration, such as from electronics, to prevent their failure.

A scientific experiment will be conducted on the satellite to study the effectiveness of heat pipes — as the main element of the thermal stabilization systems of space vehicles.

The launch of PolyITAN-HP-30 into orbit will allow KPI scientists to obtain the operating characteristics of heat pipes in microgravity conditions. They will also be able to identify possible flaws and advantages in the process of further creating heat pipes for various spacecraft.