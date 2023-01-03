The occupiers destroyed the ice arena of the hockey club “Donbas” with a rocket attack

The invaders destroyed the Altair ice arena in Druzhkivka (Donetsk region) with a rocket attack. This ground was the home arena of the most titled hockey club of Ukraine — Donbas.

This is reported on the clubʼs website.

"As a result of rocket fire, the Altair ice arena was destroyed. It was this ground that became the home of the Donbas hockey club since 2014. On the basis of the Druzhky Arena, the largest childrenʼs and youth sports school in hockey and figure skating worked in Ukraine. The arena hosted the Ukrainian championships, international competitions, mass cultural events, and was a favorite place of recreation for the citizens and guests of Druzhkivka," the message on the website of the Donbas hockey club reads.

According to the report, this is "already the third home that the Donetsk club has lost due to the Russian occupiers: the Palace of Sports Druzhba in Donetsk, the Mariupol Ice Center, and now Altair.