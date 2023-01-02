A Ukrainian nanosatellite will be launched into orbit in the USA — the event will be broadcast online

In the USA, on January 3, the PolyITAN-HP-30 nanosatellite will be launched into Earthʼs orbit, which the experts of KPI named after Igor Sikorskyi was created for the 30th anniversary of Ukraineʼs Independence.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science.

The nanosatellite was developed with budget funds provided by the Ministry of Education and Science within the framework of the implementation of relevant projects — winners of scientific research and development competitions.

The launch will take place from Cape Canaveral, in the USA, using a Falcon-9 launch vehicle from the SpaceX company.

After launching into the planned orbit, the nanosatellite will investigate the effectiveness of the functioning of heat pipes of various designs as the main element of the thermal stabilization systems of space vehicles.

Financing and technical support for the launch of the spacecraft into space was undertaken by a spin-off company of the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.

The event will be broadcast on the KPI channel named after Igor Sikorsky from 16:00 on January 3, 2023.