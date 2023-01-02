A man cut the throat of a UOC MP priest in Vinnytsia. The attacker was shot while being detained

A clergyman of the diocese, archpriest Anthony Kovtoniuk was attacked in Vinnytsia, in the church in honor of the Intercession of the Mother of God (UPC MP).

The incident happened around 9 oʼclock in the morning on January 2. A man entered the temple and began to turn everything over. The abbot of the church was at the altar, heard the noise and went to the man. He did not react to the remarks and cut the priestʼs throat with a knife.

When the police arrived, the man began to resist, so the police had to use their weapons — they wounded him in the leg and detained him. The priest has already been operated on, he is in intensive care.