The Russians shelled Beryslav in Kherson region. There are wounded people

In the morning, the Russians attacked the center of Beryslav. The city market came under fire.
This was reported by the head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevich.
So far, 5 wounded people are known. Three people are in serious condition. They will be evacuated to Kherson.
Presumably, the occupiers fired from a tank from the side of temporarily occupied Kakhovka.
- On January 1, 2023, the invaders shelled Kherson again. The projectile hit, in particular, a childrenʼs hospital.