News

The Russians shelled Beryslav in Kherson region. There are wounded people

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

In the morning, the Russians attacked the center of Beryslav. The city market came under fire.

This was reported by the head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevich.

So far, 5 wounded people are known. Three people are in serious condition. They will be evacuated to Kherson.

Presumably, the occupiers fired from a tank from the side of temporarily occupied Kakhovka.

  • On January 1, 2023, the invaders shelled Kherson again. The projectile hit, in particular, a childrenʼs hospital.