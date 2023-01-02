The OC “South”: Russia launched a missile carrier with eight Calibers into the sea

Russia took six ships to the Black Sea, including a missile carrier with eight Caliber missiles.
The spokesman of the OC "South" Vladyslav Nazarov informed about this.
According to him, there is one large amphibious ship of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea, another ship in the Azov Sea, and missile carriers in the bases. There is currently a storm at sea.
- As of January 1, 2023, up to 5 enemy ships were on combat duty in the Black Sea, and one Russian ship was in the Azov Sea. There were 9 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 5 of them carrying Caliber cruise missiles, a total salvo of — 72 missiles.