In the Mykolaiv region, a woman gave birth to a child on New Yearʼs Eve. She was helped by Skype

On the evening of December 31, in the village of Buzke in the Mykolaiv region, a woman began to have seizures. She gave birth in an ambulance that got stuck in the mud.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Kim.

Liliya Sukhorska, a nurse at the Buzka Hospital, attended the birth, and Tetyana Lyubenko, a doctor at the Novoodeshka Central District Hospital, consulted via Skype.

Maksym Beznosenko, the head of the health care department of Mykolayiv regional military administration, reported that at 11:30 p.m., a healthy girl was born, weighing 3,850 grams, and 55 centimeters tall. In the morning, the mother and child were taken to the maternity hospital. Mother and daughter are doing well.