In the British city of Scarborough, New Yearʼs fireworks were canceled so as not to disturb the walrus

In the British city of Scarborough (North Yorkshire, England), New Yearʼs fireworks were canceled so as not to disturb the arctic walrus that swam into the harbor.

This Is The Coast reports with reference to local authorities and animal rights activists.

A walrus named Thor came into the harbor on December 30. Wildlife experts believe he made his way from Canada via France and the Netherlands to North Yorkshire waters to rest.

As The Guardian writes, the walrus gathered large crowds around him, and delighted local residents, although he constantly slept near the water.

Animal rights activists say walruses are rare in the UK, but have become more common in recent years due to climate change. After resting, Thor is expected to head north.