The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of January 1, 2023.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost approximately 760 soldiers, two tanks, nine armored vehicles, five artillery systems, 13 vehicles, as well as 12 cruise missiles and 46 drones that attacked Ukrainian cities and were shot down by air defense forces.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows: