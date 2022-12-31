On the first day of the new year, it will be warm in Ukraine — up to +12 °С

On the first day of the new year, precipitation is not forecast in Ukraine, the daytime temperature will be +12 °С [53,6 °F].

This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological center.

Forecasters expect winds of 7-12 mps with gusts up to 15-20 mps. The temperature at night is +1...+6 °С [+33,8... 42,8 °F], during the day +7...+12 °С [44,6... 53,6 °F], in the western regions and Crimea in places +13...+15 °С [55,4... 59 °F]. In the east at night from +3 to -2 °С [37,4... 28,4 °F], during the day +3...+8 °С [37,4... 46,4 °F].

In Kyiv and the region on January 1 there is also no precipitation, the wind is 7-12 mps, during the day individual gusts of 15-18 mps. In the capital, the temperature is +4...+6 °C [39,2... 42,8 °F] at night, +10...+12 °C [50... 53,6 °F] during the day, +1...+6 °C [33,8... 42,8 °F]at night, +7...+12 °C [44,6... 53,6 °F] during the day.