North Korea launched three ballistic missiles again, a record number this year

North Korea launched three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea east of the Korean Peninsula. North Korea has launched more missiles this year than ever before.

This was announced by the South Korean military, BBC reports.

Three short-range ballistic missiles were launched at approximately 08:00 local time (01:00 Kyiv time) from North Gwanghae province, south of the capital. The rockets flew about 350 kilometers. Japanʼs coast guard said one missile fell into the sea.

"North Koreaʼs ballistic missile launch is a serious provocation that undermines peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula as well as the international community," South Korea said.

This latest salvo came five days after North Korea launched drones into South Korean airspace for the first time since 2017.