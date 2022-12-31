The Armed Forces liquidated more than 700 Russian occupiers

The armed forces of Ukraine destroyed another 710 Russian occupiers during the day — in total, since the beginning of the war, the Russian Federation has lost 105,960 soldiers.
This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff as of December 31.
Losses of the Russian army in equipment:
- 3,029 tanks (+3 over the past day);
- 6,075 armored combat vehicles (+16);
- 2,016 artillery systems (+6);
- 423 rocket launcher systems (no changes);
- 213 air defense equipment (+1);
- 283 aircraft;
- 269 helicopters (+1);
- 1,746 drones (+6);
- 711 cruise missiles;
- 16 ships/boats;
- 4,707 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+24);
- 180 units of special equipment.