Kyiv survived 52 rocket attacks during the war — 120 Kyiv citizens were killed

The Kyiv Сity Military Administration (KCMA) reported that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the capital city has been attacked with rockets 52 times — the attacks damaged more than 600 buildings.

According to the head of the KCMA Serhii Popko, 120 Kyivans died as a result of the war, including five children. 495 residents were wounded, including 30 children.

Since the beginning of the Russian aggression, 638 air-raid sirens have sounded in the capital for a total duration of 693 hours and 49 minutes.

"Itʼs practically 29 days! This year, the residents of the city spent an entire calendar month in shelters and bomb shelters! But the capital of Ukraine is its people. People who have hardened and become even more courageous. Nothing will break them. Ukrainian Kyiv stands and will stand," assured the head of the Kyiv administration.